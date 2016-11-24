Mount Rushmore float part of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This is the South Dakota Department of Tourism's seventh year appearing in the New York City parade. Neil Diamond appeared on the float in 2011, and Don McLean, singer of "American Pie," appeared in 2012.

The following year, rocker Joan Jett had was pulled to another float after complaints from some South Dakota farmers and ranchers who questioned why the vegetarian and animal-rights ally was representing their beef-loving state.

The float's appearance in this year's parade comes as the National Park Service celebrates the 75th anniversary of Mount Rushmore's completion.