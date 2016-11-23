Commissioner agrees to comply with ordinance; trial canceled

George Ferebee is accused of violating a county zoning ordinance. Ferebee was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday, but the Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2fGqT8V ) reports the trial was canceled at the last minute after Ferebee agreed to comply with the ordinance.

The prosecutor told the court that Pennington County has agreed to dismiss Ferebee's charge if he complies with its septic system ordinance within 90 days.

Ferebee was accused of violating county law by failing to obtain a $20, six-year permit for his system.

Judge Eric Strawn says that if Ferebee fails to comply with the agreement, his trial will proceed as soon as one can be scheduled.