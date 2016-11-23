Foes file lawsuit challenging voter-approved ethics measure

Their lawsuit filed in state court Wednesday challenges the constitutionality of the ballot measure that took effect last week.

Foes of the measure argue that provisions including an ethics commission, public campaign funding and limitations on lobbyist gifts to lawmakers run afoul of the state or federal constitutions — or both.

Voters narrowly approved the measure after backers billed it as an anti-corruption package that would improve transparency.

A measure supporter said he hadn't yet seen the lawsuit and couldn't comment.