State Capitol could get a security wall

A wall with a stone or concrete base would be installed around the north side between the semi-circular parking area and the four triangles of lawn.

The new barrier would replace the chest-high hedge now in place.

"There's several dead spots. It's definitely coming out," Leah Svendsen said about the hedge.

Raised beds and concrete or stone benches also are in consideration to protect the side entrances to the east and west wings.

Svendsen said the Bureau of Administration doesn't have funding yet for the wall and is looking into applying for a federal Homeland Security grant.

If Homeland Security funding isn't obtained, a wrought iron fence could be installed instead, she said.

"This would be a first start," Jeff Holden, commissioner of administration, told members of the Capitol Complex Restoration and Beautification Commission.

He said the goal is to deter vehicles from driving up to the building and other security improvements would be needed for further protection.

The Dolly-Reed Plaza's hedge along Wells Avenue also would be removed and replaced by wrought-iron barriers that previously were inside the Capitol, Svendsen said.

The commission gave approval 5-0 to proceed with the projects.