She said the amount in reserve is based on the lowest of three multipliers commonly used across the nation to measure solvency.

The state advisory council recommended South Dakota use a multiplier of 1.6 times the high cost average.

The average is calculated from the three highest-spending years during the past three recessions or the previous 20 years, Hultman said.

The 1.62 multiplier means ending calendar 2016 with a balance of $110.8 million. For 2017 the 1.62 multiplier would require a $120.4 million ending balance.

"We are very cognizant of the growth in the trust fund," Hultman said.

Using other solvency measures would have meant an ending balance of $240 million or $191 million to $392 million.

"For obvious reasons the council did not recommend those moving forward," she said.

Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, asked who ultimately sets the reserve level.

Replied Hultman: "Currently there is nothing that establishes what an adequate level of solvency is in the trust fund."

Rep. David Anderson, R-Hudson, asked whether South Dakota is out of line with other states.

Hultman said she couldn't provide current numbers. But she took the committee back in time to 2007 before the recession hit.

She said South Dakota's solvency ratio was 0.33 percent and was "part of the problem." By comparison, Montana was 1.45. North Dakota 0.79, Nebraska 1.19, Wyoming 1.15 and Iowa 0.88.

South Dakota's trust fund went broke and required a federal loan. The state Department of Labor also imposed a surcharge on all employers for one year, regardless of their experience ratings.

Hultman said "the ultimate goal" is to avoid the surcharge in the future.

"Every employer in the state would agree the surcharge is the worst possible impact at the worst possible time," she said.

The committee members seemed satisfied by her presentation. "I wish we could have fit this in budget hearings last year," Rep. Justin Cronin, R-Gettysburg, said.