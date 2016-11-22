State commissioner leaves governor's administration

The governor's office announced Tuesday that Jason Dilges departed his role as commissioner of the state Bureau of Finance and Management.

An aide to Daugaard said last week that Dilges was placed on indefinite administrative leave pending a final decision on his status. Chief of Staff Tony Venhuizen said the matter didn't involve criminal allegations or the handling of state funds, but declined to offer additional details.

Dilges didn't immediately answer a telephone message requesting comment. The governor's office says State Economist Jim Terwilliger will take over as interim commissioner.

Daugaard plans to name a permanent successor after his Dec. 6 budget address to the Legislature.