Group gives $210K in scholarships under school choice law
PIERRE (AP) — A South Dakota organization helping students attend private schools under a state-backed tax credit program has given out 280 scholarships totaling nearly $210,000.
A government oversight committee is set to hear testimony Tuesday about the new program.
Insurance companies can get an 80 percent tax credit for contributions to a scholarship organization. The total amount of credits is capped at $2 million each budget year.
The $250,000 in contributions so far went to Great Plains Education Foundation Inc., an organization registered to provide the private-school scholarships to K-12 students.
Supporters say the law gives parents the opportunity to make a choice about where they want their children to go to school. Public education advocates opposed it, saying that the state has an obligation to provide public education.