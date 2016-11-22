Group gives $210K in scholarships under school choice law

A government oversight committee is set to hear testimony Tuesday about the new program.

Insurance companies can get an 80 percent tax credit for contributions to a scholarship organization. The total amount of credits is capped at $2 million each budget year.

The $250,000 in contributions so far went to Great Plains Education Foundation Inc., an organization registered to provide the private-school scholarships to K-12 students.

Supporters say the law gives parents the opportunity to make a choice about where they want their children to go to school. Public education advocates opposed it, saying that the state has an obligation to provide public education.