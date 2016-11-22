Transgender bathroom measure may go before voters in 2018

Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Tuesday that he's filed an explanation of the measure with the secretary of state's office. If supporters gather enough signatures by November 2017, it would be placed on the ballot for the 2018 election.

Under the plan, schools would have to provide a "reasonable accommodation" for transgender students, such as a single-occupancy bathroom or the "controlled use" of a staff-designated restroom, locker room or shower room.

The plan comes after a fight during the 2016 legislative session over a similar bill. Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed the measure in March.