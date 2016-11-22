Prosecutors: South Dakota man strangled his mother, boy

Heath Otto, of Sioux Falls, appeared in Minnehaha County court Monday on two counts of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $5 million dollars cash only, although Otto's public defender reserved the right to argue bail later.

Otto is accused of killing his mother, 48-year-old Carol Simon, and the boy. Authorities say Otto set off an alarm just before 1 p.m. Sunday and was standing outside the home where he also lives when deputies arrived.

Deputies found the bodies of the woman and boy inside. The Argus Leader reports prosecutors say Otto slit the victims' throats to make sure they were dead.

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship of the boy to the others.