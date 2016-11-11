Pipeline company offers to help pay costs to police protests

Energy Transfer Partners says in a statement Friday that it's made the offer to the state "but it has not moved beyond that at this time."

A spokesman for the governor said he didn't have any information on the offer, but he was checking.

North Dakota's shouldered most law enforcement expenses to date, even paying for officers from elsewhere. North Dakota already has approved a $10 million line of credit with its state-owned bank to cover the costs.

The pipeline's designed to carry oil from North Dakota to a shipping point in Illinois. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its supporters argue that it threatens drinking water and cultural sites. The company insists it's safe.