South Dakota horse sanctuary seeks return of seized animals

The Rapid City Journal reports Dewey County Sheriff Les Mayer has been overseeing the care of 810 horses at the International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros' ranch.

The animals were impounded through a judge's order in October after a state veterinarian found the horses were being neglected and a former ranch employee said the horses were being starved to death.

Mayer says the society's president, Karen Sussman, has drafted a comprehensive ranch management plan, seeking the return of 400 horses. Another deadline by the impounding order set for Sussman to prove she has enough funding or feed for the next 18 months has been extended to Dec. 1.