Economist: South Dakota will continue to see slow growth

University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business professor Mike Allgrunn tells the Argus Leader tight labor markets are keeping the state from growing at a faster pace. But he says a more educated labor market is a good thing in the long run.

About 17.6 percent of the state's population had a bachelor's degree, and in 2014, it was 20 percent. Allgrunn says higher education should lead to higher wages, more productivity and different kinds of jobs.

Allgrunn predicts that the state GDP will grow at 1.9 percent this year and 2.4 percent in both 2017 and 2018. He projects 1.2 percent employment growth next year.

Most national forecasts also point to U.S. GDP growing about 2 percent.