Man charged with murder, manslaughter in fatal chair attack
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A homeless Sioux Falls man accused of beating another transient to death with a chair has been indicted on murder and manslaughter charges.
Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Murillo initially faced an aggravated assault charge in the alleged Oct. 30 attack of 61-year-old Robert Petersen, who died days later from severe head trauma.
Police allege Murillo pushed Peterson to the ground then beat him with a chair outside the Union Gospel Mission. It's not clear if Murillo has an attorney.