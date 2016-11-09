Four seats switch sides in legislative elections

Those victories increase the Republicans-Democrats ratios to 29-6 in the Senate and 60-10 in the House.

Winning one of the Senate seats was Rep. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City. He defeated former legislator Kathy Tyler, D-Big Stone City, for the District 4 slot that was held by the retiring Sen. Jim Peterson, D-Revillo.

Winning the other Senate seat was Republican newcomer Jordan Youngberg of Madison. He won enough votes in the final precinct of Madison to be counted on Tuesday night to beat Sen. Scott Parsley, D-Madison.

The District 8 seat was held two elections ago by then-Senate Republican leader Russ Olson of Wentworth, who resigned to accept an appointment as CEO at Heartland Power.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard appointed Republican Scott Jones of Flandreau to succeed Olson. Parsley, who was in the House, challenged Jones and beat him in the 2014 election.

In the House, four seats swapped sides for a net result of two moving from Democratic to Republican.

The big change was Democratic former legislator Dan Ahlers of Dell Rapids returning to defeat Rep. Roger Hunt, R-Brandon, for the second seat in District 25. Hunt, 78, was serving his twentieth year in the House.

That offset the defeat of another long-time legislator, Democratic Sen. Jim Bradford, of Pine Ridge. Bradford was term-limited in the Senate and sought a House seat in District 27. But he placed third in a five-way contest for the two House seats.

Republican Steve Livermont, of Martin, and Rep. Elizabeth May, R-Kyle, won the race. Bradford, 83, was serving his sixteenth year in the Legislature.

Rep. Peggy Gibson, D-Huron, was term-limited and retired. Republicans Roger Chase and Bob Glanzer, of Huron, won the two House seats in District 22.

Rep. Paula Hawks, D-Hartford, ran for the U.S. House of Representatives and lost. The District 9 House seats went to Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford, and Republican Michael Clark, of Hartford.