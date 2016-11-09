Burgum says he won't speculate on ideas for pipeline protest

Republican Doug Burgum said Wednesday in his first news conference since winning the election in record fashion that he doesn't want to second-guess current Gov. Jack Dalrymple. Burgum says it wouldn't make sense to offer his ideas on the protest because the situation may be "completely different" when he takes office.

Burgum said he would not "make a political statement" on whether the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should grant an easement that would allow construction of the pipeline to be completed in North Dakota. He says that process is best left to corps engineers.

Burgum announced that his onetime Microsoft Corp. cohort, Jodi Uecker, would lead his transition team.