Nearly 70 percent of South Dakota voters cast ballots

South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says 378,995 residents voted. That's over 10,000 more than in the 2012 general election, though the turnout percentage was slightly lower than four years ago.

Krebs says the state saw a record for registered voters with more than 544,000. Voters also set a record for absentee ballots cast with more than 108,000. The state's previous all-time high for absentee ballots was 2008, when over 100,000 people voted early.

South Dakota voters rejected most of the 10 measures on the ballot Tuesday, but they came out in favor of publicly funding political candidates and capping short-term loan interest rates. They also backed President-elect Donald Trump.