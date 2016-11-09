Burger King locations to be sold in South Dakota, Minnesota

The Argus Leader reports Tom Walsh Sr. and his family are expected to sell their 26 restaurants in South Dakota and Minnesota to Chicago-based Cave Enterprises next week. Sioux Falls is home to 11 of the restaurants.

Walsh says he told managers the news Monday, calling it "the hardest business thing I've ever done."

The Dakota King businesses employ about 1,200 people. Dakota King president Tom Walsh Jr. says the existing team will stay in place.

At one time, Walsh's Dakota King organization operated 60 restaurants from Wisconsin to Nebraska. In 2015, he sold his five Burger King locations in North Dakota. Earlier this year, he sold five locations in Duluth, Minnesota, to Cave Enterprises.