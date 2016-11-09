Harvest of late-season crops in South Dakota winding down

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 81 percent of the corn harvest is complete, 89 percent of the sunflower harvest is done and the sorghum harvest is all but wrapped up at 95 percent.

Ninety-three percent of the state's winter wheat crop has emerged.

The report says ranchers have been moving cattle onto corn stalks in some areas, and fall tillage and fertilizer applications are ongoing.

Pasture and range conditions in South Dakota are rated 35 percent good to excellent. Stock water supplies are 70 percent adequate to surplus.