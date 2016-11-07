Lawrence County transfers ownership of airport to Spearfish

The transfer of Black Hills Airport/Clyde Ice Field was approved by the FAA in September, the Black Hills Pioneer reported. Since then, the city and county have been tying up loose ends to expedite the ownership change, a process that has taken three years.

The process came to a close Tuesday as the Lawrence County Commission granted its chairman, Daryl Johnson, permission to sign the warranty deed.

"It's been a long time coming," said Johnson.

Johnson said the city is in a better position to make improvements and that the airport is a great tool for economic development in the county.

Details are still being worked out as to whether the county or city have jurisdiction of nearby roads.

As part of the closing, commissioners had also considered a certificate of real estate value and a bill of sale.

Also approved by commissioners was a surplus and transfer to the city of Spearfish of all the on-site airport tools and equipment.