Bedroom communities around Sioux Falls grow in size, economy

Experts credit the trend to the area's surging population and economy, coupled with the unique appeal of small towns, the Argus Leader reported.

Nick Fosheim, who heads economic development groups for Lincoln and Minnehaha counties, said he has noticed healthy communities growing across the counties.

"It's pretty clear that there are healthy growing communities out there," Fosheim said. "Sometimes it happens under the radar because we don't see it every day."

In 2015, the metro area's population breached the quarter-million threshold because thousands of people moved to houses in the outskirts. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that rural areas around the city added more than 5,300 people and nearly 400 rooftops between 2010 and 2015.

"We often talk about this regional ecosystem," Fosheim said. "That concept of the rising tide lifts all boats."

The more people move to the area the more towns will have a balance between residential, retail and industrial development, said Fosheim.

According to Crooks Mayor Jamison Rounds the town was landlocked and unable to grow outward until recently. By forming the quasi-governmental Housing and Redevelopment Commission, Crooks officials were able to purchase 25 acres of land with the intention to induce the local economy.

Commission members have reserved 12 acres of the land for housing and the other half will go toward answering sales tax questions from the town.