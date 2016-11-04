New state panel sets steps for teacher-salary reviews

Members of the School Finance Accountability Board met by videoconference Friday. They discussed the draft version of the rules and several forms that schools will use when submitting information to the board.

The Dec. 8 meeting will be a first reading of the proposed rules.

The public hearing on the rules likely will come in March after the Legislature has finished its main run business, according to Travis Jordan, a member of the state Department of Education staff.

The draft rules outline the steps that would be followed:

School districts submit their financial information to the state department by August;

School districts seeking a waiver from the state board for special circumstances would need to submit their requests by Nov. 1; and

The state board would complete its reviews of the waiver requests no later than the last Monday of November.

Most districts would already know in August whether they would be seeking waivers, according to Mike Lodmel. He is the board's president and is superintendent for the Tri-Valley school district at Colton.

"There should be no surprises," Lodmel said.

The board's recommendations on waivers then would be forwarded to the Legislature's joint committee on appropriations for a final ruling.

School districts found to be in violation of the salary requirements could be penalized if they didn't receive waivers.

School districts have the right to argue their side, Lodmel said.

"I think they would want to," replied Tamara Darnell, the department's finance chief.