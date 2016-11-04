Man sentenced to 34 years for starting fires in Madison

Authorities say 25-year-old Travis Smith Jr. started fires in the apartment building where he lived and in a convenience store in August. No injuries were reported in the fires.

Smith initially faced seven charges including six felonies. He reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty last month to two counts of reckless burning and one count of aggravated assault.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison on the assault charge and 10 years on each of the reckless burning charges. The judge suspended three years of each 10-year sentence and ordered all of the sentences to run consecutively.