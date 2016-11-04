Cause of devastating prairie fire might never be known

The Cottonwood Fire east of Rapid City scorched private land, state land and part of the Buffalo Gap National Grassland. It destroyed numerous rural buildings. No one was hurt.

Authorities say the fire was caused by a human, but that the precise cause might never be known. U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Kurt Tindel told the Rapid City Journal that officials don't think the fire was intentionally set.

Adele Harty with the South Dakota State University Extension Service says many of the dead cattle burned to death, while others survived but later had to be euthanized because of injuries.