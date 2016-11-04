Rapid City drug bust turns up record amount of heroin

Police say the Wednesday operation that involved arrests of two people in separate motel rooms turned up methamphetamine, cash, a gun and more than 16 ounces of heroin.

Authorities say the heroin was enough for 4,600 individual doses, with a total street value of more than $185,000.

Sgt. Dale McCabe says that's a record for the region. He says it shows the amount of demand for the drug.