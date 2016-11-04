Weather Forecast

Close

    Rapid City drug bust turns up record amount of heroin

    By Associated Press Today at 10:59 a.m.

    RAPID CITY (AP) — A drug bust operation in Rapid City resulted in what authorities say is a record amount of heroin recovered in western South Dakota.

    Police say the Wednesday operation that involved arrests of two people in separate motel rooms turned up methamphetamine, cash, a gun and more than 16 ounces of heroin.

    Authorities say the heroin was enough for 4,600 individual doses, with a total street value of more than $185,000.

    Sgt. Dale McCabe says that's a record for the region. He says it shows the amount of demand for the drug.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateRapid CityCrimeDrugs
    Advertisement
    randomness