Rapid City drug bust turns up record amount of heroin
RAPID CITY (AP) — A drug bust operation in Rapid City resulted in what authorities say is a record amount of heroin recovered in western South Dakota.
Police say the Wednesday operation that involved arrests of two people in separate motel rooms turned up methamphetamine, cash, a gun and more than 16 ounces of heroin.
Authorities say the heroin was enough for 4,600 individual doses, with a total street value of more than $185,000.
Sgt. Dale McCabe says that's a record for the region. He says it shows the amount of demand for the drug.