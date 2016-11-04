Democrats court voters with promises of more accountability

Chairwoman Ann Tornberg, a state House candidate, said Thursday that more Democrats are needed to create better balance in the state Legislature.

She says South Dakota's significant problems with corruption have continued for too long under the "establishment" in Pierre, pointing to two recent government-related scandals that have included felony charges and allegations of misused funds.

Republicans currently hold supermajorities in both legislative chambers and every statewide office. Party executive director Ryan Budmayr gave some Democrats' support for an initiative that would remove party labels from the ballot as an example of Democrats' issues with openness.

The state Democratic Party hasn't taken a position on that measure.