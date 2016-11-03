Man dies after he was beaten with chair in Sioux Falls

The victim's name has not been released.

He was attacked Sunday at the Union Gospel Mission and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, including severe head trauma.

Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Obed Murillo was charged with aggravated assault at the time. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says Murillo pushed the victim to the ground then beat him with a chair. Murillo could face more charges now that the victim has died.

Police say the two men were both transients.