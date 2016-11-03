Man dies after he was beaten with chair in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Police say a man has died days after he was assaulted with a chair in Sioux Falls.
The victim's name has not been released.
He was attacked Sunday at the Union Gospel Mission and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, including severe head trauma.
Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Obed Murillo was charged with aggravated assault at the time. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says Murillo pushed the victim to the ground then beat him with a chair. Murillo could face more charges now that the victim has died.
Police say the two men were both transients.