USDA reports deficiencies at South Dakota wildlife sanctuary
SPEARFISH (AP) — Reports from the federal agriculture department say officials who inspected a wildlife sanctuary in western South Dakota in September found a lack of food, emaciated animals, poor veterinary care and staffing deficiencies.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports the Spirit of the Hills Wildlife Sanctuary last month agreed to surrender all exotic animals as part of a settlement with the government in which it also lost its exhibitor's license.
The findings of the inspection led to the euthanasia of four animals, including a large Barbary lion, a mountain lion and two sheep.
Sanctuary director Mike Welchynski originally agreed to voluntarily surrender 11 exotic animals Oct. 3. But he was mauled by a tiger later that night.
Welchynski sustained injuries on most of his body. Deputies shot and killed the animal.
The sanctuary's board presidents declined to comment Tuesday.