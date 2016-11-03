Ellsworth officer sentenced for years of sexual harassment

The Rapid City Journal reports that Tech. Sgt. Joel Williams was convicted of dereliction of duty and charges related to unwelcome sexual advances and requests for sexual favors. Prosecutors in his court martial dropped other charges.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully sought a stiffer penalty of the maximum allowable 90 days of confinement and a five-grade reduction in pay.

Williams' attorney asked the judge to consider Williams' actions within the broader context of his life as a husband, father and veteran of overseas deployments with no prior record of misbehavior.