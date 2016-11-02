South Dakota's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for grabs on Nov. 8, and Noem and Hawks differ on how the person holding that seat would best serve South Dakotans.

After years as a farmer and rancher in rural Hamlin County, Noem won a seat in the S.D. House of Representatives in 2006, where she served until Jan. 2011. And just prior to the expiration of her term in the state Legislature, Noem defeated longtime U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin to make her way to Capitol Hill for her first term in U.S. Congress.

Six years later, Hawks' political experience and potential to defeat an incumbent mirrors Noem's path.

Raised on a family farm in Flandreau, Hawks ultimately became a teacher in Hartford and was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2012. After serving two terms in the S.D. House, Hawks is looking to oust the Republican incumbent.

But Hawks faces an uphill battle, with Noem winning each race — in 2010, 2012 and 2014 — by a growing margin. In 2010, Noem narrowly defeated Herseth Sandlin by a 48-46 percent margin. Four years later, with two terms in D.C. in her back pocket, Noem defeated Democratic challenger Corrina Robinson in a landslide 67-33 percent victory.

As Election Day nears, Hawks has aimed to win the battle between the two candidates of similar backgrounds by repeatedly targeting Noem's 2014 decision to leave the House Committee on Agriculture for a seat on the House Ways and Means Committee.

As South Dakota's lone representative in the House, Hawks said it's critical a South Dakotan have a seat at the table on the Agriculture Committee.

"South Dakota needs a strong voice that is going to be willing to stand up for the really important pressing issues for South Dakota," Hawks said in an interview with The Daily Republic last week. "And right now we're in an agricultural crisis, and we need somebody who's going to serve on the Ag Committee proudly and with a strong voice to make sure that our number one industry is spoken for in the best way possible."

In arguing for a South Dakotan on the Agriculture Committee, Hawks pointed to the elimination of country of origin labeling requirements for beef and pork products — which occurred in 2015 when Noem was not on the Agriculture Committee — a reduction in conservation reserve program acreage available to farmers and her opinion that crop insurance programs aren't cutting it for producers under the latest version of the farm bill.

Noem, however, said various agricultural commodity groups advocated her switch to the Ways and Means Committee, including the South Dakota Farm Bureau and South Dakota Corn Growers. She also noted the wide-ranging scope of Congress' oldest committee, allowing Noem to focus on agriculture and most others issues that touch the lives of all South Dakotans.

"It just has so much breadth, and the opportunity to influence those people on ways and means is too big to ignore," Noem told The Daily Republic last week.

From tax code to trade agreements and health care, Noem said the ubiquitous influence of the Ways and Means Committee sparked her switch.

In response to Hawks' stance for a South Dakotan voice on the Agriculture Committee, Noem said it's more beneficial for someone with agriculture experience to sit on the Ways and Means Committee.

"We learned in the last farm bill that nobody in the House really knew about agriculture," Noem said. "And we learned that having everybody who was not knowledgeable about agriculture sitting in on room together only talking to each other wasn't necessarily the best way to get the farm bill passed."

Tribal relations

The two candidates also share vastly differing views on Noem's record with the challenges facing South Dakota's tribal members.

This year, Noem sponsored the Helping Ensure Accountability, Leadership and Transparency in Tribal Healthcare (HEALTTH) Act, which would address the Indian Health Service's (IHS) recruitment procedures, reform how dollars are allocated under the purchased/referred care program and require the IHS to be accountable for providing quality care.

The act was presented after reports of deficient care were released in 2015, and Noem hopes to see it pushed through Congress.

Along with the HEALTTH Act, Noem highlighted her efforts to reduce suicide rates on tribal land and help promote the distribution of tribal law enforcement grants. And Noem is satisfied with her work on behalf of the state's Native American tribal members.

"I've spent a lot of time on tribal issues and been with our tribes a lot, I've made dozens of trips to our reservations," Noem said. "Especially working on education, but the suicide crisis as well, as well as health care issues. They've got so many challenging issues ongoing that need to be dealt with, and that's why you see me not just talking about it, but actually bringing forward legislation to offer solutions."

But Hawks views Noem's six years in Congress differently.

Hawks said it took five and a half years for Noem to propose legislation to address tribal health care, which Hawks said only occurred once her campaign made tribal health care a prominent issue. And, Hawks said, Noem's legislation doesn't do enough to provide necessary funding for the IHS.

"We need somebody there that's willing to stand up and fight and say, 'Do you know what, we're going to work hard to build the relationships with the Native Americans and get some good things done for them,' " Hawks said.

Experienced vs. newcomer

While Hawks' trajectory for the U.S. House seat parallels the path taken by Noem six years ago, Noem hopes South Dakotans send her back to D.C. for another two-year term to finish the work she's started.

"There's a lot of challenges facing our country, and the things that I've campaigned on and said I wanted to get done we haven't gotten done yet," Noem said. "So I have more work to do."

Despite Noem's three terms worth of experience, Hawks sees an opportunity to arrive in Washington as an outsider who can work across the aisle.

"I also see it as an opportunity to cross lines and dig South Dakota's heels out of the mud," Hawks said. "When we approach everything from an obstruction point of view — we say, 'I'm not even going to hear what you have, I'm not going to agree with anything you have to bring' — that's obstruction, that's not working together, that's not leadership."

After multiple debates and a statewide tour, Hawks feels optimistic about her chances to bring the outsider's approach to D.C. But Noem has the overwhelming advantage, with nearly 82,000 more South Dakotans registered as Republicans than Democrats.

And while Noem appreciates the friendly tone of this race compared to the presidential election, she said there is a major difference between herself and her opponent.

"I would just say that our vision for this country is totally different," Noem said. "She wants more government, she wants the federal government to have a bigger role in people's lives. I want less. I want it to be a very small, limited federal government. More of the decisions should be made closer to the people, and I think that's the biggest difference between us."