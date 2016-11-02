Man gets 7 years for robbing women at gunpoint
PINE RIDGE -- A 23-year-old Batesland man has been given 7 years in prison for robbing two women at gunpoint on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in the summer of 2015.
Jeremy Crow’s conviction stems from Crow and another individual using a firearm to rob two females of personal items in Pine Ridge on June 4, 2015.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services, and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.
Crow was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after his sentencing hearing late last week.