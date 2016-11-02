Search
    Porcupine man get 30 years for sexual assault, kidnapping of woman

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:04 p.m.

    PORCUPINE -- A 29-year-old Porcupine man will spend 30 years in custody on a kidnapping conviction for holding a woman against her will and then sexually assaulting and beating her.

    Jesse Miller was sentenced last week by federal Judge Jeffrey Viken.

    The conviction stems from Miller holding a middle-aged woman against her will in her home on April 6 near Porcupine on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The U.S. attorney’s office for South Dakota said Miller then sexually assaulted the victim, hit and slapped her, dragged her from one room in her home to another while holding her throat, and pushed her down onto a bed and raped her..

    The victim was eventually able to run from her home to a neighbor’s house for help after Miller passed out in her bed.

