Jesse Miller was sentenced last week by federal Judge Jeffrey Viken.

The conviction stems from Miller holding a middle-aged woman against her will in her home on April 6 near Porcupine on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The U.S. attorney’s office for South Dakota said Miller then sexually assaulted the victim, hit and slapped her, dragged her from one room in her home to another while holding her throat, and pushed her down onto a bed and raped her..

The victim was eventually able to run from her home to a neighbor’s house for help after Miller passed out in her bed.