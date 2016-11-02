Search
    Man who beat another to death with a machete, stick and cinder block gets 14 years

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:02 p.m.

    PINE RIDGE -- A 20-year-old Pine Ridge man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison on a second degree murder conviction for killing another man in the summer of 2015 in a severe beating, including hitting the victim’s head with a machete.

    Jerome Warrier will also be on three years probation after his release.

    The conviction related to Warrior and others striking the victim with a cinder block, kicking him in the head and face, beating him with a stick and hitting him in the back of the head with the machete.

    The victim died of multiple blunt trauma to the head causing a skull fracture and

    Hemorrhaging, said U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Randy Seiler.

    The July 12, 2015, incident took place on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

