Man who beat another to death with a machete, stick and cinder block gets 14 years
PINE RIDGE -- A 20-year-old Pine Ridge man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison on a second degree murder conviction for killing another man in the summer of 2015 in a severe beating, including hitting the victim’s head with a machete.
Jerome Warrier will also be on three years probation after his release.
The conviction related to Warrior and others striking the victim with a cinder block, kicking him in the head and face, beating him with a stick and hitting him in the back of the head with the machete.
The victim died of multiple blunt trauma to the head causing a skull fracture and
Hemorrhaging, said U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Randy Seiler.
The July 12, 2015, incident took place on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.