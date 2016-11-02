Jerome Warrier will also be on three years probation after his release.

The conviction related to Warrior and others striking the victim with a cinder block, kicking him in the head and face, beating him with a stick and hitting him in the back of the head with the machete.

The victim died of multiple blunt trauma to the head causing a skull fracture and

Hemorrhaging, said U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Randy Seiler.

The July 12, 2015, incident took place on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.