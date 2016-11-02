Tribe ends public safety agreement with state, cites protest

In a recent letter to the South Dakota governor, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Brandon Sazue says the state has chosen to stand against its citizens in the name of big oil.

The tribal council voted Monday to rescind the mutual aid agreement with the Highway Patrol for coordinating law enforcement activities between the tribe and the patrol. Sazue says the tribe is also nullifying a state-tribal tax agreement.

The Highway Patrol sent assistance under a mutual aid compact at North Dakota's request. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety declined to disclose the number of troopers provided, but says they returned Sunday.