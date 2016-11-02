Title lender puts in $400K more to fight interest rate cap

The late infusion of cash reported Tuesday from Alpharetta-based Select Management Resources LLC comes a week from Election Day. The company has pumped over $3 million total into two South Dakota ballot measure campaigns since 2015.

The company has donated nearly $1.2 million total to a group opposing the ballot measure that would cap interest rates at 36 percent annually.

It's also given almost $1.9 million to an organization backing a constitutional amendment that would allow lenders to charge any interest rate that a borrower agrees to in writing.

Company CEO Rod Aycox hasn't returned 16 months of telephone messages from The Associated Press