"Inpa" is new word for SD election

Inpa is short for Independent/No Party Affiliation. South Dakota heads into the Nov. 8 election with record numbers of inpa and Republican registered voters.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs said Tuesday there are 544,402 voters registered. They include 252,102 Republicans; 170,711 Democrats; 118,639 inpas; 1,619 Libertarians; 500 Constitution; and 831 others.

Krebs said the numbers would climb on Election Day as 18-year-olds who have pre-registered show up to vote. They don't count in the registration figures until they are age 18.

She said about 25 registrations from Todd County were to be run through her office's eligibility check on Tuesday night as well. Todd County was the last to report because of a worker's maternity leave. Those would be added into the final total Nov. 8.

Voter registration officially closed at 5 p.m. local time on Monday, Oct. 24.

The story of the 2016 elections in South Dakota will be the ballot-measure results, the accelerating shift to inpas and the Republicans' increase in voter registration.

This will be the largest number of Republicans registered to vote in South Dakota's history. They added more than 14,000 registered voters since January. Their previous peak was 245,023 in June 2013.

Democrats have one of their smallest numbers of registered voters since at least the 1970s. They peaked at 206,086 in July 2009, just after the 2008 Democratic presidential primary where Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. Hillary Clinton competed hard in South Dakota.

The trend that has run parallel to the Democrats' decline is the rise of inpas.

Back in 1994 South Dakota saw inpas become the second-largest faction in a county, when they passed Republicans in Shannon (now Oglala Lakota) County.

But it took 20 years for inpas to gain more such ground. In 2014 inpas outnumbered Democrats in Butte and Custer counties; and inpas passed Republicans in Todd County.

The 2016 registrations show the inpas trend gaining strength. Four counties — Fall River, Meade, Pennington and Union — have more inpas than Democrats registered for this election.

In addition to those eight where inpas are now the second-largest registration blocs, there are at least 20 other counties where inpas are in numerical position to overcome the second-place Republicans or Democrats in possibly the 2018 or 2020 elections.

Inpas are within a few dozens or a few hundreds of second place in Brookings, Campbell, Clay, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Faulk, Haakon, Hamlin, Hanson, Harding, Jones, Lawrence, Lincoln, McPherson, Perkins, Potter, Stanley, Sully and Ziebach.

The counties' voter-registration characteristics tend to be dominated by one party, rural and often small population overall.

But there are big exceptions such as Lincoln County, which holds the southern half of Sioux Falls, and Lawrence County, which contains Spearfish, Deadwood and Lead.

Brookings County and Clay County host South Dakota's two largest public universities. In Clay inpas are about 400 behind the Republicans, and in Brookings, inpas are about 400 behind the Democrats.