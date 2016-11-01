Officers return from aiding North Dakota law enforcement

Sheriff Rich Stanek said 30 of his deputies have fulfilled their duties under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a national system for sharing personnel during a state of emergency. Six deputies from Anoka County and five from Washington County have already returned to Minnesota after fulfilling their commitments in North Dakota.

Hundreds of people have been protesting in southern North Dakota for months, supporting the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's opposition to the $3.8 billion pipeline from North Dakota to Illinois. Officers from several states have been helping North Dakota authorities with the response.

Rob Keller, the spokesman for the Morton County Sheriff's Office in North Dakota said the Minnesota officers fulfilled their duty under the agreement.

"All Minnesota law enforcement that came to the aid of North Dakota have returned home to their respective counties," Keller said.

Some, including Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, think Minnesota's should not have helped North Dakota in the confrontation with protesters. Republican State Rep. Tony Cornish, accused Smith of playing politics.

At a meeting with Stanek on Monday, several DFL legislators questioned the process of deputies disrupting "a peaceful protest in a neighboring state," Rep. Karen Clark, DFL-Minneapolis, said in a statement before the meeting.

The meeting's discussion revolved around gaining trust back, according to DFL Rep. Peggy Flanagan. Photos and videos of law enforcement at the site have been "pretty traumatic," she said.

"It will take a lot of time and intention to rebuild trust, in particular in the American Indian community," Flanagan said. "We have real concerns from our constituents."

Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin also helped at the protest for about a week and returned in mid-October. Sheriff Dave Mahoney said at the time that his office would not rotate new deputies to the protest as he planned after talking to community members who felt Dane County should not be involved. Mahoney told the Wisconsin State Journal that a reduced reimbursement of costs also played a part in his decision to reduce his three-week commitment to one week.

Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and Indiana were also listed among states that have sent help. A spokesman for the Wyoming Highway Patrol told the AP that six troopers are still deployed in North Dakota. They were sent on Oct. 22 and are scheduled to return next week.

The Lincoln Star Journal reported that 11 Nebraska State Patrol troopers also remained in North Dakota.