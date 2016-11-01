Actor Kelsey Grammer featured in TV ad backing Marsy's Law

Marsy's Law for South Dakota announced the six-figure buy Tuesday.

In the ad, Grammer says his father was shot and killed at 38. He says his sister was later raped and murdered when she was 18. Grammer says his family wasn't notified when his father's killer got out of prison.

Amendment S would establish constitutional rights for crime victims including the right to be notified of the escape or release of the offender.

Grammer, a five-time Emmy Award winner, is best known for the TV sitcom "Frasier." The constitutional amendment is named after Marsalee "Marsy" Nicholas, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.