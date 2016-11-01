Sioux Falls residents ask about street parking permit system

The Argus Leader reports that some residents have inquired about a parking permit system similar to those used in cities such as Madison, Wisconsin, and Chicago.

Such a system would require drivers to pay a fee for City Hall to issue paperwork for their vehicle. The city would be responsible for charging monthly and annual fees as well as enforcing the parking limitations.

Heath Hoftiezer, principal traffic engineer for the city, says city officials have discussed the idea, but that permit-based parking would require some major changes.

The city currently works with people who live on busy streets to set time limits on spaces.