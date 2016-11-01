Board toughens regulatory road for Whiteclay beer stores

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission voted Tuesday to impose the more arduous requirement on the four beer stores in the Sheridan County village of Whiteclay, which sits across the state line from the reservation in South Dakota. The reservation is plagued by poverty, alcoholism and high rates of fetal alcohol syndrome.

It's unclear how the ruling will affect the stores. The commission director didn't immediately return a call.

A county commissioner said at a legislative hearing last month that the county didn't have adequate resources to police Whiteclay.