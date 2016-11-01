North Dakota borrowing another $4M for protest costs

The state's Emergency Commission borrowed $6 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota in September. But officials say that money has already been spent, as protest encampments have at times attracted thousands of people trying to halt construction of the four-state pipeline.

The commission, headed by the governor, will vote Tuesday on whether to borrow more money.

North Dakota officials have asked federal officials to reimburse the state for the additional law enforcement costs.

American Indian tribes and others who oppose the nearly 1,200-mile pipeline say, among other things, that it threatens water supplies. The Texas-based company building the pipeline insists it's safe.