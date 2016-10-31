Red Fawn Fallis, 37, also was charged with preventing arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, criminal conspiracy to commit endangering by fire, maintaining a public nuisance and engaging in a riot.

She faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and more than 12 years combined for the other charges if convicted.

Authorities arrested 141 people Thursday as more than 200 officers cleared protesters from roadblocks they had set up on Highway 1806 and a camp they had established on the pipeline’s property along the highway to block Dakota Access construction from reaching the Missouri River about a mile to the east.