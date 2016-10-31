One seat is up for election Nov. 8. The incumbent is Republican Chris Nelson, who is seeking a second six-year term and previously spent two terms as South Dakota secretary of state. The challenger is Democrat Henry Red Cloud, who said he's never before sought an elected office and directly descends from nineteenth-century Oglala war chief Red Cloud.

Nelson was term-limited in 2010 as secretary of state and finished second in a three-way primary election for the Republican nomination for South Dakota's single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The PUC wasn't a consideration for Nelson until he received a call one day inquiring about possibly filling a vacancy.

Gov.-elect Dennis Daugaard was forming his new administration and planned to hire Dusty Johnson as his chief of staff. Johnson had just won re-election to the PUC that same month of November 2010. Daugaard wanted to know whether Nelson would accept an appointment from Daugaard to replace Johnson on the PUC.

Nelson took the job. Under the state laws regarding the PUC, he needed to seek election for the remaining four years of the six-year term at the next election in 2012. Nelson won the 2012 contest. Now he wants a second full term.

While on the PUC, Nelson has participated in the decisions allowing the Keystone XL pipeline to build through South Dakota and permitting the Dakota Access pipeline to be constructed through South Dakota.

Keystone XL crews never started work because President Obama's administration refused to allow it to pierce the Canada-U.S. border.

In the case of Dakota Access, which would carry oil from North Dakota's Bakken formation to Illinois, the president originally helped drillers by letting them take Missouri River water for a period.

The water's availability has since been shut off again.

Companies planning Keystone XL and Dakota Access carefully drew their routes to avoid crossing tribal reservations through the Dakotas.

Now the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, whose reservation straddles the Dakotas on the west side of the Missouri River, is leading a protest to stop Dakota Access.

This came after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave permission in July for Dakota Access to cross the Missouri River via a tunnel 90 feet below the river bottom.

The crossing is upstream from the reservation and downstream from Bismarck. Originally Dakota Access considered crossing upstream from Bismarck.

Red Cloud, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, is an outspoken advocate for solar power in homes. He runs a business at Pine Ridge tied to a solar-power business based in Colorado.

Red Cloud wants to stop the Dakota Access pipeline from crossing the Missouri River. His position can be boiled down to no pipelines.

In that respect he is similar to Chief Red Cloud, who led many of the 1866-68 attacks against U.S. troops and civilians along the Bozeman Trail, trying to keep soldiers and white settlers out of Powder River basin west of the Dakotas.

Chief Red Cloud's guerilla actions caused wagon traffic to nearly cease along the Bozeman Trail. The U.S. government shut down three forts — Reno, Phil Kearny and C.F. Smith — as part of negotiating peace with him.

Those negotiations produced the 1868 Fort Laramie treaty that gave Sioux tribes all of the land west of the Missouri River in what today is South Dakota and a strip of land in what is now North Dakota.

The treaty however allowed "the construction of railroads, wagon roads, mail stations, or other works of utility or necessity, which may be ordered or permitted by the laws of the United States."

Therein is the irony of the current matter. Some Dakota Access protesters cite the 1868 treaty, but they don't mention that it contained a loophole big enough for a train track or wagon road. Many protesters instead cite the 1851 treaty, which granted more land but also contained a loophole for the U.S. government to build roads.

The 1868 treaty replaced the 1851 treaty, which was honored for one year. In both instances the treaties dealt a lot with tribal bands stopping attacks upon each other and fighting over hunting territory.

Now, some 150 years later, the Dakota Access pipeline has turned the debate back in time. While the protest is in the news almost daily this fall, the PUC election campaign hasn't received much public attention.

The PUC seats are one of the statewide offices that aren't subject to party primaries. Instead, the nominees are chosen at the summer statewide conventions held by the political parties.

As a result, Nelson and Red Cloud didn't have a forum to express their views side-by-side until last weekend in Sturgis. During their one hour together, Red Cloud clearly knew the renewable energy business.

But he readily acknowledged he doesn't yet grasp all of the other laws and rules regarding the PUC's regulatory duties that can run from misdeeds by grain dealers to consumer complaints.

This is Nelson's fourth statewide campaign and he clearly knows how to present as a candidate.

Nelson listed as priorities "remaining very tenacious and intentional" about keeping "a lid" on utility rates, dealing with the "rural-rural divide" in South Dakota for broadband telecommunications services and continuing his record of "making decisions based on fact and law."

Red Cloud said he was born and raised in South Dakota on the Pine Ridge reservation. He worked in structural steel in his young days on projects in New York City, Washington DC, Cleveland and Los Angeles.

"But my heart was always back here in South Dakota," he said.

So in the summer of 1995 he decided he wanted to return to South Dakota. He started building his own house and started to look at energy sources. That led him to start his renewable energy business at the residential level.

"I was looking for the homeowner, immediately empowering the homeowner's saving," Red Cloud said. "South Dakota should be and will be a state leading in renewable energy."

He said he's trained "almost 1,000 individuals" in a five-state area on renewable residential energy.

"We can create our own future around renewable energy," Red Cloud said. "We can. That's where I would like to work."

Nelson runs cattle at White Lake in addition to his government job in Pierre. On his ranch ground and all around it are wind towers.

Responding to an audience member's question, Nelson said there is "an objective" in state law that 10 percent of electricity come from renewable energy. Each year the PUC publishes a report.

"Most of the companies in the state are well beyond that. There are a few that haven't met that," Nelson said.

He added that 75 percent of electricity in South Dakota comes from renewable resources: 25 percent from wind and 50 percent from hydroelectric dams on the Missouri River.

Red Cloud said people could cut their residential electricity costs by 50 to 75 percent through renewable systems. Nelson said he agreed and there's nothing that prevents a person from installing a wind or solar system.

Out among the voters, Nelson put his home-style signs in place along the highways months ago. Red Cloud came into the forum with some residential yard signs for his candidacy. Both come across as people who would make good neighbors.

Neither man is raking in cash for his candidacy.

Nelson reported last week that he had received $67,035.75 for his campaign this fall. That included $1,600 from federal-level political action committees; $12,050 from state-level PACs; $2,531 from political-party organizations; $31,462 from individuals who gave $101 or more; and $19,392.75 from individuals in amounts of $100 or smaller.

Nelson said he received three $1,000 contributions from Rod Bowar, of Kennebec Telephone Co.; Jim Sullivan, of Birmingham, Alabama, who was a public service commission member for 25 years in that state; and from Tim and Kristie Fiegen, of Sioux Falls. She is a member of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.

His largest state-level PAC contributions included $3,000 from COTEL; $2,500 from Midcontinent Communications; $2,000 from South Dakota Action Committee for Rural Electrification; $1,500 from South Dakotans for Quality Cable TV; and $1,000 from Second Century, a PAC based in the Woods, Fuller, Shultz and Smith law firm in Sioux Falls.

The campaign committees for U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds each contributed $500 to their fellow Republican.

Nelson reported spending $55,567.52 to date, mostly on advertising and consulting. He came into the race with $36,836.99 cash on hand as of Jan. 1, 2016, and reported $48,332.92 remaining as of the reporting deadline.

Red Cloud reported $6,227 in contributions of $100 or smaller amounts and $3,547.04 in individual donations of $101 or more. He didn't show any contributions from political action committee in-state or out-of-state. He received $1,450 in donations from political party organizations.

Among his individual donors, there is former U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, of Sioux Falls, for $500, Ted Skantze, of Pine Ridge, for $500 and former PUC member Jim Burg, of Wessington Springs, for $500. State Sen. Bernie Hunhoff, of Yankton, gave $150 to Red Cloud from his legislative campaign committee.

Altogether Red Cloud listed $11,374.04 of revenue and cash expenses so far of $6,746.08. He started without any cash for the campaign and showed $4,627.96 cash remaining.