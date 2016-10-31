Aberdeen man pleads not guilty to murder and manslaughter
ABERDEEN (AP) — An Aberdeen man accused of killing another man last year has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of murder and manslaughter.
The American News reports that a judge last week also ordered 55-year-old Bradley Quist to be held without bond.
Quist is accused in the May 2015 death of 61-year-old Ronald Witchey, who authorities say died from blunt-force trauma to the face and head. Quist is to stand trial in mid-December.
Quist made headlines last summer when the City Council denied him a taxicab license in the interest of public safety. Quist unsuccessfully argued to the council that he had "good moral character."