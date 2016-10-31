Rapid City venue struggles to attract strong concert lineup

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center director Craig Baltzer tells the Rapid City Journal Rapid City is missing out on some acts when they travel through the area to play at Sioux Falls' new Denny Sanford Center. He says the limitations of the aging Barnett Arena could be a reason.

Baltzer says concerts and shows look for several things when choosing a venue, including the arena size, seating capacity and calendar availability.

Baltzer says the lack of shows isn't a dire situation right now because organizers had a full spring and that the beginning of 2017 looks promising.