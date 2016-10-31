Reports show Sioux Falls schools are becoming more diverse

Schools in Sioux Falls are becoming more diverse, with more than one-third of its students coming from different backgrounds, the Argus Leader reported.

Twenty-five years ago nearly every student in Sioux Falls was Caucasian, now about one in five students in the district are either African American or Hispanic, with multi-racial students increased by about half of a percentage point, while the percentage of Asian, Native American and Pacific Islander students remained steady.

The district also identified 86 languages are spoken in thousands of students' homes across the district.

Superintendent Brian Maher says the district is now working to increase teacher diversity.

"We're asking, 'What should we be doing differently today because of our diversity?'" Maher said.

Maher said he would also like the district to address the issues of the number of students in poverty and special education students.

Currently students who qualify for free or reduced lunches are 44 percent and special education students make up 14 percent of the district's population.

"It's truly an opportunity, I think, that we have as a school system to serve that increasing population in our community," Maher told board members Monday.