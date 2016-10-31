Hoven's Main Street to open after months of construction

Pierre area engineer for the state Department of Transportation, Dean VanDeWiele, tells the Aberdeen American News the majority of the work will be done late this week or early next with an expected completion date of Nov. 4.

The city began ripping open Main Street this spring to replace its water and sewer lines. The state then rebuilt the street, which is also state Highways 20 and 47.

"For us to get a new Main Street, and the process does take time and it's gonna be some work, but it will be nice when it's done," said Wendy Rausch, city finance officer.

The street runs north and south, essentially dividing Hoven in half, meaning that business and homes close by have become a drive around town.

"They're getting very, very close to giving folks their access back," VanDeWiele said. "It's getting exciting as folks may be able to get back to a normal way of life."

The city still needs to complete work on the sidewalks and side street paving, he said. Some light poles for the downtown area will also be added.

The project cost $1 million from the city for the sewer and water line work and $3.7 million from the state for the street rebuilding.