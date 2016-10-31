Authorities identify 60-year-old man dead in semi crash
GARDEN CITY (AP) — Authorities have identified a 60-year-old man who died in a crash near Garden City involving two semi-trucks.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Delmer Stern of Garden City died Friday at the scene. Authorities say the truck he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a semi in an intersection.
Officials say Stern's truck went into the ditch and became engulfed in flames. Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.