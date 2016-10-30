Campaigns for, against Amendment V spend more than $1.6M

While the expenses are high, the income is higher.

Vote Yes on Amendment V received a total cash income of $1,140,684.71, according to the disclosure statement, and No on Amendment V received $100,623.

Rick Knobe, former mayor of Sioux Falls and the chairman of the Vote Yes on Amendment V campaign, is encouraged by the amount of funds generated for the ballot questions.

"The Yes on V campaign has raised more money, from more South Dakotans, than any other ballot measure campaign either for or against," Knobe said in a written statement Sunday. "Our fundraising crosses the political spectrum including well-known Republicans, Democrats and independents."

Despite the high-powered fundraising wing of the committee supporting Amendment V, No on V's contributors feature some Republican political power players in the state. No on V supporters include candidate committees for Republicans Gov. Dennis Daugaard, U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, individual contributions from former Republican Gov. Frank Farrar and Republican State Sen. Mike Vehle, of Mitchell, and the South Dakota Republican Party. Daugaard's committee donated $55,000.

With the exception of a $105 donation from a Wappingers Falls, New York man, the entirety of No on V's donations have come from in-state sources.

And Vote Yes on V's donor list features its own well-known names, including Drey Samuelson, former chief of staff to Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson, and former Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Herseth Sandlin's Chief of Staff Jeff Navin. Vote Yes on V also earned the support from former Democratic U.S. Sens. Johnson, Tom Daschle and former Republican U.S. Sen. Larry Pressler. Following his tenure in Washington, D.C. as a Republican, Pressler has since run for U.S. Senate as an independent candidate.

The majority of Vote Yes on V's individual donors are also South Dakota residents, with 55 in-state donors and 12 from out-of-state, but a heavy percentage of total donations come from out-of-state sources.

Two of Vote Yes on V's four largest individual committee contributors come from out-of-state, including $117,916.71 from Boston resident Vincent Ryan and $12,500 from Manhattan Beach, California resident William Bloomfield. Vote Yes on V also reported a direct contribution of $820,448 from New York-based Open Primaries and $55,487.86 from the same organization from in-kind contributions — which are goods or services provided at no charge.

After the reports were filed Friday, No on Amendment V Chairman Will Mortenson continued to call out Amendment V's supporters for collecting out-of-state funds for the campaign.

"Amendment V is an anti-transparent, out-of-state plan that is wrong for South Dakota," Mortenson wrote Friday. "The Yes on V campaign hides the source of its money just like Amendment V would hide party labels from voters."