67-year-old woman killed in Butte County car-tractor crash identified
NEWELL (AP) — A two-vehicle crash in Butte County involving a car and a piece of farm equipment killed a 67-year-old Newell woman.
The Highway Patrol says Beverly Winkler was driving a car that rear-ended a tractor pulling a farm implement on U.S. Highway 212 west of Newell. Authorities say the tractor had its flashing lights activated.
The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. Winkler later died from her injuries. The Nisland man driving the tractor suffered minor injuries.