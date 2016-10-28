State highways poised to become telecommunications corridors

Technology companies are preparing to install thousands of antennas, as small as a toasters or pizza ovens, along the rights of way in South Dakota and throughout the nation. The first might be in place within the next two or three years.

What is coming and what it means isn't absolutely clear yet to the state Department of Transportation. Secretary Darin Bergquist plans to assemble a work group of people from the telecommunications industry to chart how South Dakota would proceed.

The first taste of the challenge ahead came Thursday with a rare sighting at the state Transportation Commission's monthly meeting.

Several lawyers and other lobbyists representing telecommunications interests came to speak against proposed new rules that sought to restrict the equipment that could be placed in highway rights of way in South Dakota.

They opposed restrictions on wireless technology along interstates and other state highway corridors in South Dakota.

They had already sent an inch-thick stack of written comments. Before they could testify in person at the public hearing, however, Bergquist asked the commissioners to reject the rules proposals.

Bergquist explained the original intention for the proposed restrictions was to "put a pause" on what could be placed in the rights of way.

He said the state Department of Transportation received more written comments than on any other rules proposal he could remember.

The goal was to protect safety, he said. He looked at a moratorium and decided that wasn't the best approach.

Bergquist said he didn't think he could simply withdraw the proposal at this point. He said he would like to form a work group.

"We don't want to impede things that are going on today that aren't a problem," Bergquist said.

Benjamin Aron representing the wireless communications industry's association known as CTIA, testified against the rules proposals. He said the industry wants to invest in South Dakota including along highway rights of way.

He said reasonable rules are the correct approach, but "a blanket ban" is not.

"For 5G to work we're going to need a lot of antennas," he said. They'll be smaller and would need to be much closer to the ground. "What they'll enable is absolutely tremendous," he said.

Driverless vehicles are one example of what they would enable, he said. The antennas could be on light poles and sides of buildings as well.

Commission member Ralph Marquard, of Yankton, said he's not ready to ask questions yet. He called the scenario "exciting."

Aron said the idea is to build "a much more dense network." The number of antennas would double or triple, he said. And, Aron said, the current towers won't go away.

The spacing would vary, he said. Current cell towers are two to three miles apart, but the new antennas would be measured in feet and need to be located "quite densely," he said.

At 60 miles per hour, a device using a 4G-speed wireless network would travel 4.5 feet before needing to stop or pick up the next signal, while the new technology would cover just one inch, he said.

"The companies are looking to get this technology out today," Aron said.

He said AT&T is ready to roll out a pre-5G network in 2017 or 2018 and commercial roll-out of 5G could be in 2020.

Bill Van Camp, a Pierre lawyer who represents AT&T, said the company filed comments regarding DOT's proposed restrictions. He said the company is willing to work with DOT on requirements.

The proposal "stirred up a hornets nest," Van Camp said. "You have people in the room who usually aren't here," he said.

Jeff Carmen, representing CenturyLink, said his company and rural telephone companies connect to the wireless infrastructure.

"We're concerned with how the rules get stated," Carmen said, and he volunteered CenturyLink would participate in a DOT work group.

The commission voted 8-0 to reject the proposed rules.

"It's not a short project. It's a big project," Marquardt said.

Commission member Ron Rosenboom of Sturgis said it's "good to hear" the telecom industry wants to invest in rural South Dakota.

"It's an economic development issue, is what it is," commission member Don Roby, of Watertown, said.

Bergquist said Friday he doesn't know which roads the companies have in mind at this point.

"Personally, I haven't gotten a real good sense on which highways might be deployed first, although it is my impression that higher volume routes would be the most likely," he said. "It seems there is somewhat a race to be first so to speak, so they may not want to share that information with their competitors."